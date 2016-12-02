WORLD OIL GROUP, INC,'S Cutting Edge Clean Oil Field Technology PRS Paraffin Remediation Solution "Reduce Cost of Oil Extraction, Lift Heavy Oils, Reclaim Old Wells Back Into Production, Clean Formations, Pipelines and Tanks"

Lima, Peru -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc.'s (OTCPink:WOGI) U.S Manufactured environmentally friendly cutting edge Oilfield Technology PRS - Paraffin Remediation Solution Can Lift Heavy Oils, Reduce Cost of Oil Extraction, Reclaim Old Wells back into Production, Clean Formations, Pipelines and Tanks."



World Oil Group's CEO & COO Nathan Hall and Dr. Samuel Armacanqui have been working with Peru's National University of Engineering School of Petroleum and Petro Chemicals (known as UNI) to test PRS's effectives. UNI 's is known as the Harvard of Engineering here in Latin America. UNI has signed a Letter of Intention to work together on this Technology!



"PRS is EFFECTIVE" and Environmentally Friendly!



PRS is extremely effective to lift heavy oils in locations that have not been cost effective in the past for many oil companies especially here in Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Colombia. PRS is a game changer in the New Energy Revolution that's changing the Oil industry around the globe.



PRS has already been extremely effective for oil companies in Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Peru with proven results.



World Oil Group is looking to take over existing oil fields that have been retuned because the cost of operations was too high for concession holders and/or JV partners with existing concessions in a revenue share agreement.



World Oil Group can provide a Turn-Key Solution including engineering, field management and accounting on site with video surveillance and security if needed (remote locations) in Peru/Latin America, USA and all other locations.



Our experience has shown most oil fields around the world need better transparency, management and accounting in the field to maximize the ROI and reduce the cost per barrels of oil extracted.



Our experience has revealed most executives and field management only schedules pre-scheduled cameo appearances in remote locations with no true accountably. Therefore, we provided a Turn Key Solution if needed to maximize oversight, management, accountability, transparency, ROI and reduce the cost per barrels of oil extracted. This protects the company and its shareholders from "Fraud Waste and Abuse"!



CONCLUSION



World Oil Group, Inc.is moving aggressively to capitalize on the Oil Industry in the USA, Peru, and around the world with its Environmentally Friendly Proven Cutting Edge Technology!



World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company in a diverse market despite market challenges.



About World Oil Group

World Oil Group, Inc. is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru. EPA Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of World Oil Group, Inc.



World Oil Group, Inc.'s leadership, management and QAQC teams are cross trained former US Military Veterans. WOGI's CEO is a Service Connected Disabled Veteran always looking to give greater transparency in the field through its Hand on Approach and Turn Key Drilling Opportunities. WOGI- Have Team, Will Travel!



