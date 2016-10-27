World Oil Group, Inc.'s, General Updates

Lima, Peru -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/27/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc.'s (OTC:WOGI) general updates in the following areas: Pennsylvania, & Peru Operations.



PENNSYLVANIA:



1) EPA Petroleum will be selling a load of oil to Ergon Refinery by the end of year. The Company waited to maximize the profit potential from increased oil prices.



2) Benchmark Standard's CEO visited the oil field site in Oil City, Pennsylvania last weekend and was pleased with all of the progress and how the site was maintained. EPA Petroleum & Benchmark Standard have discussed it will continue its business relationship.



3) Due to the increasing Oil Prices, EPA Petroleum has re-organized its Oil & Gas Well Packages to allow qualified parties to take advantage of a Direct Participation Program and Tax Advantages that are more beneficial than Gold and other metals.



4) EPA Petroleum currently has 4- 10 Oil Well Programs available and the option of building out the 2000 acres of Oil & Gas wells in the region known as the "Saudi Aribia" of Natural Gas in Pennsylvania, USA.



PERU



1) WOGI is engaged in final round table discussion(s) with an oil company that has an oil concession and wants to use their seismic technologies combined WOGI's Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technology in a JV relationship.



2) The company is extremely impressed over WOGI's product results that were demonstrated in the jungles of Peru and at Peru's National University of Engineering School of Petroleum/Petrochemicals. The company is also pleased to have WOGI's ability to provide QAQC management team(s) in the field that reduces Fraud, Waste and Abuse.



3) WOGI's product PRS-Paraffin Remediation Solution can be used to life Heavy Oil in wells that were left behind.



CONCLUSION



World Oil Group, Inc., will continue providing shareholder updates over the next few weeks so that shareholders can follow the development of each business segment as its unfolds.



World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company despite the obstacles its faced in the market.



About World Oil Group, Inc.

World Oil Group, Inc is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru.



