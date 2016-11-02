World Oil Group, Inc.'s Pennsylvania Oil Field Producing Oil

Oil City, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc.'s (OTC:WOGI) has compiled with the Pennsylvanian's Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) by getting the remaining 5 Oil Wells into production despite not being hydro fracked.



VIDEO UPDATE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q6fn5XzpVVE&feature=youtu.be



PENNSYLVANIA:



1) The Oil Well has strong production despite not being hydro fracked.



2) Currently, it is being pumped a couple times a week and producing approximately 1 hour of water and 20 minutes of Oil every time there pumped. There is a high probability this would occur every day, if they were pumped every day.



3) It is projected the Company will have the remaining 5 Oil Wells completed by the end of the year. The Company stopped working on these wells when the price of oil fell.



4) EPA Petroleum will be selling a load of oil to Ergon Refinery by the end of year.



5) The Company waited to maximize the profit potential from increased oil prices.



6) Due to the increasing Oil Prices, EPA Petroleum has re-organized its Oil & Gas Well Programs to allow qualified parties to take advantage of a Direct Participation Program and Tax Advantages that are more beneficial than Gold and other metals.



7) EPA Petroleum currently has 4- 10 Oil Well Programs available and the option of building out the 2000 acres of Oil & Gas wells in the region known as the "Saudi Aribia" of Natural Gas in Pennsylvania, USA.



CONCLUSION



World Oil Group, Inc., will continue providing shareholder updates over the next few weeks so that shareholders can follow the development of each business segment as its unfolds.



World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company despite the obstacles its faced in the market.



About World Oil Group, Inc.

World Oil Group, Inc. is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru. EPA Petroleum is a wholly owned subsidiary of World Oil Group, Inc.



World Oil Group, Inc.'s leadership, management and QAQC teams are cross trained former US Military Veterans. WOGI's CEO is a Service Connected Disabled Veteran always looking to give greater transparency in the field through its Hand on Approach and Turn Key Drilling Opportunities. WOGI- Have Team, Will Travel!



SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



For more information, contact:

Nathan Hall

World Oil Group, Inc. Stock Symbol (WOGI)

Email: worldoilgroupinc@gmail.com

www.worldoilgroup.com

Twitter.com/epapetroleum



