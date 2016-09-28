World Oil Group Releasing Updates for Peru Operations

Lima, Peru -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2016 --World Oil Group, Inc. will begin a series of updates for it Peru Operations over the next few months to inform our shareholders and potential new investors about its progressive movement in Peru and Latin America over the past year. These updates will share a host of information including the direction of the company in a new and diverse market approach to the new oil industry and its related business opportunities in the region.



During these Press Releases, World Oil Group, Inc. will begin to layout projects it's been working on over the last year. Some of these projects 'Letters of Intent" have been signed by government authorities; Non-Disclosure Agreement(s) on these projects are in place until the final deals are completed.



World Oil Group, Inc. will begin its transition into seeking capital for it operations and fillings for the OTC. World Oil Group, Inc. will continue to press forward to build a strong company despite the obstacles its faced in the market.



World Oil Group, Inc.'s CEO Nathan Hall has often been Quoted Saying "Backwards, Never, Forwards Forever". This is the spirt of the company and its leadership mentality.



About World Oil Group, Inc.

World Oil Group, Inc. is an international company with oil exploration operations in Oil City, Pennsylvania and its Management, Petroleum, Commodities & Mining Operations based in Lima, Peru.



SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The foregoing press announcement contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by such terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. In particular, management's expectations could be affected by, among other things, uncertainties relating to our success in completing acquisitions, financing our operations, entering into strategic partnerships, engaging management and other matters disclosed by us in our public filings from time to time. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.



For more information, contact:

Nathan Hall

World Oil Group, Inc.

Phone Number: 407-777-9228

Email: worldoilgroupinc@gmail.com

www.worldoilgroup.com

Twitter.com/epapetroleum



Source: Uptick Newswire