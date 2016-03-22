World Oil Supply Countdown Clock Plugin Released for Wordpress by Peter Leeds

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2016 --Peter Leeds, a leading stock analyst who runs a newsletter at peterleeds.com has launched an oil supply countdown clock that tells web users how much oil is left in the world. This new clock can be customized and embedded by bloggers and webmasters onto their own website for visitors to see.



Oil prices have been in steep decline throughout the last few years and this is largely due to excess supply and overproduction. This has caused the price of oil to drop and the consequences were felt throughout the financial markets.



However, this issue of "too much oil" is not going to go on forever, and neither is the world's use of the oil that is hidden beneath its surface. Right now there are proven oil reserves that are expected to last about 53 years.



So the clock is ticking… literally.



Now webmasters and bloggers can watch the earth's oil reserves plummet in real time on their own blog or website. The oil clock from Peter Leeds can be embedded on virtually any website to display a running countdown clock which notates how much longer the world's oil supply is going to last, the estimated number of oil barrels that are left in the earth's reserves, and the number of barrels used so far in the day. The numbers are updated constantly while a user watches them change.



This is a powerful tool that can be used to raise awareness of the impending issues that are only going to become worse as the oil supply shrinks and the earth's current warming trend progresses.



The oil clock can currently be displayed on any website that uses the Wordpress blogging and content management platform. The clock is easy to install on a website and the colors can all be customized to match the existing look and feel of a site's template. The wordpress plugin can be downloaded here.



