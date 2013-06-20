World Renown Humanitarian Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE to Keynote YWCA Silicon Valley 23rd Annual Luncheon

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2013 --Considered to be the world's foremost expert on chimpanzees, Dr. Jane Goodall brings her message of compassion, philanthropy and commitment to creating a better world to this year’s Silicon Valley YWCA Annual Luncheon. Goodall is best known for her 45-year study of social and family interactions of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania. She is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and has worked extensively on conservation and animal welfare issues. Goodall has received many honors for her environmental and humanitarian work. In April 2002, Secretary-General Kofi Annan named Goodall a United Nations Messenger of Peace. The “YW” is pleased to announce that Goodall will share her message of peace and concern for our communities: Thursday, October 10th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Santa Clara Convention Center.



Funds raised at the YWCA Silicon Valley Annual Luncheon support the programs and services of the YW. The YWCA provides the community with impactful services in the areas of domestic violence, sexual assault and counseling. YWCA CEO Keri Procunier McLain said, “It is an honor to welcome one of the world’s leading philanthropists and compassionate leaders to Silicon Valley. Dr. Goodall represents the tenets of the YW in her respect for all life and the betterment of all communities.”



More than 1,500 attendees support the YWCA Silicon Valley Annual Luncheon. The luncheon shines as an example of Silicon Valley companies and individuals coming together to help challenged families and people in need of support. Community volunteers serve as table captains hosting friends, family and business associates for the luncheon event.



The public is invited to attend this non-ticketed fundraising event. Contact events@ywca-org, or call (408) 295-4011 ext. 216 for attendance information.



The mission of the YWCA Silicon Valley is to empower women, children and families, and to eliminate racism, hatred and prejudice. The YWCA Silicon Valley serves nearly 18,000 Santa Clara County residents each year, and has provided services in Santa Clara County for over 107 years. The YWCA provides programs in the areas of Domestic Violence, Rape Crisis, Youth Services, Counseling and Child Care. The YWCA Silicon Valley is located at 375 S. 3rd Street, San Jose, CA 95112. For more information about the YWCA of Silicon Valley, contact (408) 295-4011 or visit www.ywca-sv.org.