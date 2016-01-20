World Renowned Alcohol Reduction Expert Georgia Foster Launches 7 Days to Drink Less Program

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2016 --Georgia Foster, the world renowned Alcohol Reduction, and Self-Esteem expert is pleased to announce she has launched her new and proven 7 Days To Drink Less program. The hypnotherapist with all of her years of experience has found that men and women who want to reduce their drinking or stop drinking for better health, struggle and feel a sense of failure.



The 7 Days To Drink Less program is aimed at people who say they want to reduce the amount they drink but fail to achieve their goal. The program that is free for the first day helps people to become happier, healthier and more in control of their life by reducing the amount they consume easily and effortlessly.



Georgia Foster said: "When a person tries to reduce the amount they drink one of the biggest problems is overcoming the negativity in their life. To achieve any type of positive result in life, which includes becoming more confident, stop smoking, or reducing the amount of alcohol that is consumed, that negativity needs to be overcome and replaced with positive thoughts and behaviour."



The proven and highly recommended Drink Less Mind program provides a person with a positive way to reduce the amount they drink. It allows a person who recognises that they have started to drink too much, or found they are turning to drink after a stressful day at work, to have better control of their life. The program is not about making a person tee-total, although if they want to give up drinking altogether, they can do. What the program is about is helping people to drink sensibly and reduce the amount they drink to avoid serious health problems and to give them a better more enjoyable lifestyle where they are in full control.



When a person drinks less it brings them many benefits; they include:



Avoid serious health problems

Sleep better

Save money

Weight Loss

Improve Self-esteem

Avoid emotional breakdowns

Improve performance at work



The Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- We accept all major credit and debit cards on our secure payment gateway.

- Lifetime Access, full access to the programme for as long as you need.



The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist who has been heavily featured in the media, has clients visiting her all over the UK for her powerful results. She is so confident in her new program; she is offering a 60 day 100% money back guarantee.



For more details of the 7 Days To Drink Less program, which offers a try before you buy service where the first day is free, please visit http://georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program



Georgia is offering press the program for free. Please contact her.



Note: Members of the press can try the program for free by contacting Georgia Foster



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



Media Contact

www.georgiafoster.com

Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Mobile +447768 858 828