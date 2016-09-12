World Renowned Day Spa Offers One of the Best Facials in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --The Spa on Rodeo aims to provide a relaxing and tranquil experience for all of their guests. Whether they are coming for a massage, a manicure/pedicure or a facial in Beverly Hills, their aim is to rejuvenate the mind and body. This world-class day spa is located on the famed Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, surrounded by high-end shops and boutiques like Chanel, Cartier and Bijan. After enjoying a long day of shopping the latest fashions, guests can unwind in the peaceful oasis that is The Spa on Rodeo.



There are a lot of options for a facial in Beverly Hills, but The Spa on Rodeo's is unparalleled by any other competitor. They hire only the most qualified and well-trained massage therapists and estheticians in order to provide an amazing experience for every client. Guests are greeted by a serene environment from the moment they walk in the door. The staff members at the front desk are always helpful and accommodating, ready and able to answer any question that comes their way.



The Spa on Rodeo offers a wide range of facial Beverly Hills packages, so there is sure to be the perfect one for each client. The Divine Rouge facial is one of their more popular ones. It uses only 100% certified organic products formulated for every skin type. The products are made with healing ingredients that have been carefully extracted by nature to aid in the revision of conditions cause by sensitive skin. The Divine Rouge uses red wine extracts that are rich in tannins and polyphenois which purifies the skin and neutralizes skin damage.



About The Spa on Rodeo

