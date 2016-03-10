World Renowned Drink Less Alcohol Expert Offers Free Trial of Her 7 Days to Drink Less Program

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2016 --A leading drink less alcohol expert has today announced she is offering her famous 7 Days To Drink Less program to try for free. Georgia Foster, who has become a leading expert in helping people to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink decided to offer people the chance to try her program for free for one day. It allows people to see how powerful it is.



The 7 Days To Drink Less program has already helped thousands of people to reduce the amount of alcohol they drink and deal with the problems they have with alcohol. Due to all the recent headlines around the world with how more people are now struggling with alcohol, the leading expert decided to offer the program for free for one day so those people can see how it can help them and provide positive results.



The program is a seven-day program (http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program), which deals with all the problems of drinking too much. It provides a positive way for people who are concerned about drinking too much and what it is doing to their health to deal with those issues with a positive outcome. From day one it can help a person to cut down on their drinking and by the end of the program, it can help to change a person's life. Instead of turning to drink after a hard day at work or when they become stressed, it will result in them removing that problem and saying no to just one more drink.



The drink less alcohol program has received rave reviews from health experts as well as from clients who have used the program. It has provided a positive outcome for those people who were worried that their drinking was getting out of control with no way back.



Georgia Foster said: "I wanted to provide the program for free for the first day so people can see how it can help them to drink less."



The program that comes with a 60-day money back guarantee has become one of the most recommended ways for a person to cut down on their alcohol intake.



The Seven-Day Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- Lifetime Access, full access to the program for as long as you need.



To learn more about the 7 Days To Drink Less program, please visit http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program



Georgia is offering press the program for free. Please contact her.



Note: The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about alcohol reduction.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



Media Contact:

Company Name: 7 Days To Drink Less program

Contact Person: Georgia Foster

Email: Georgia@georgiafoster.com

Phone: +447768 858 828

City: London

Country: United Kingdom

Website: http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program