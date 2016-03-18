World Renowned Drink Less Alcohol Expert Reveals 7 Secrets of Alcohol Reduction

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/18/2016 --A leading alcohol reduction expert as seen on TV has today announced she is revealing the seven secrets to alcohol reduction. Georgia Foster, as seen on Sky News and many other news shows is offering her 7 Days To Drink Less program free to try for one day. The seven-day program will give people the chance to experience the first day of the program for free and see how powerful it is.



The 7 Days To Drink Less program, which has been featured heavily in the world media reveals the seven secrets of alcohol reduction. It provides people who are worried about the amount of alcohol they drink, a positive way to reduce that amount to give them a clearer way of thinking and better health.



Georgia Foster has been helping people for many years to drink less, and now with her online program, she can help people all around the world. The 7 Days To Drink Less program has already helped thousands of people to improve their lifestyle by drinking less. As the alcohol reduction expert has said, it´s not just about improving health. When a person drinks less, they can have more money in their pocket and wake up in the morning with a clear head, being able to make the right choices.



The program is a seven-day program (http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program) and provides people with positive results. With the huge success rate the program has achieved, it has been featured in the worldwide media. From day one a person can learn how to cut down on their drinking and with the program being free to try on the first day, people can experience the power the program provides.



Georgia Foster said: "The alcohol reduction program allows people to reduce the amount they drink, providing them with better health."



The program that comes with a 60-day money back guarantee has become one of the most recommended ways for a person to cut down on their alcohol intake.



The Seven-Day Drink Less Mind Program



- Over 14 hours of life-changing material, to listen to when suits, throughout seven unforgettable days.

- Fully downloadable audio you can listen to anywhere.

- A healthier, happier you, that sleeps better and drinks significantly less.

- Save money on unwanted alcohol and expensive therapy.

- A fully private, safe and supportive service.

- Risk-free purchase, with our 60 day 100% Money Back Guarantee.

- Improve your family life

- Bonus included

- Lifetime Access, full access to the program for as long as you need.



To learn more about the 7 Days To Drink Less program, please visit http://www.georgiafoster.com/programmes/7-day-program

Georgia is offering press the program for free. Please contact her.



The author, public speaker and professional hypnotherapist is offering members of the press to try the program for free by contacting her. She is available for interview to talk about alcohol reduction.



About Georgia Foster

Georgia Foster's revolutionary hypnotherapy has changed tens of thousands of lives all over the world. Her easy to follow, amazing strategies are specifically designed to shift your thinking and replace old habits with powerful, positive, new ones.



