World-Renowned Leaders Announced for 2014 Leadercast -- Woodland Park Host Site

The 2014 Leadercast, a one-day event broadcast on May 9, 2014, includes Woodland Park, Colorado location again.
Woodland Park, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --Community business leaders can access the knowledge and experience of world-renowned leaders by attending Leadercast in Woodland Park, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on May 9, 2014 brought to you by the Woodland Park Community Church and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
Leadercast is a one-day leader development event broadcast LIVE from Atlanta, Ga. to hundreds of sites throughout the nation, including Woodland Park Community Church, located at 800 Valley View Drive.
The one-day event Title Partner is Park State Bank & Trust.
Speakers for this year’s event include:
Andy Stanley
Leadership author and communicator
Malcolm Gladwell
Award-winning journalist and best-selling author
Archbishop Desmond Tutu
Nobel laureate & human rights activist
Randall Wallace
Screenwriter, director, producer and songwriter
Bill McDermott
CEO of SAP
Laura Schroff
Former advertising sales executive and best-selling author
Dr. Henry Cloud
Clinical psychologist and business consultant
Simon Sinek
Leadership expert and best-selling author
Laura Bush
First Lady of the United States (2001-2009)
Co-hosts for Leadercast 2014 are Cat Deeley and Trip Crosby
Every year, Leadercast draws as many as 125,000 leaders from around the globe for a day of learning and encouragement.
The regular ticket price is $62 which includes admission to the conference, take-home materials, breakfast, lunch and refreshments.
A special early bird rate of only $52 is available through March 31.
Members of The Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce can save $20 off these ticket prices thanks to Local Partnerships who have made this possible for a limited number of members. The ticket cost for this limited number of GWPCC members is $32 through March 31 and $42 up to the event.
“The Leadercast is a rare opportunity to hear from some of the foremost opinion leaders of our day all at one time,” said Kirk Greenstreet, local event coordinator for the Woodland Park venue.
“We have found for our community that past Leadercast to be an extremely important investment of time and we are looking forward to bringing the 2014 Leadercast to our church on May 9th.”
This year, the theme will be “Beyond You”, said Greenstreet.
“Our jobs ask much of us. And so do our lives. Employees, families, our boss. We have every reason to spend our time focused on what we need to do in order to succeed. And yet, leadership calls us to more,” he said. The 2014 Leadercast will explore what leadership looks like “beyond you”.
Local Partnerships that help make this world-class leadership conference available for 2014 are:
Park State Bank & Trust
TWEEDS Fine Furnishings
Michael Harper Real Estate
Chulick & Kozleski, LLP
Perini & Associates
For more information about Leadercast, visit http://www.woodlandparkchamber.com/ or http://www.woodlandparkcommunitychurch.com
For local ticketing information call: 719-687-9885
About Event Location
Woodland Park Community Church desires to come alongside the people of Teller County to help in any way it can. Leadercast is one of those ways. This conference helps people grow to be the best leaders they can be in every area of life.
If you would like to know more about what Community Church is doing in the community, you can call our church office at (719) 687-9444.
Contact
Michael Perini, ABC
Owner, Perini & Associates
(p) 719-651-5943/(email) mike@periniassociates.com