World Zohar Convention 2014 Celebrated the Launch of the First Zohar Publication

Brooklyn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2014 --For the second time running, the World Zohar Convention 2014 took place in early February, with more than 10,000 participants from 64 countries across the globe. The 3-day conference, hosted by The Bnei Baruch Kabbalah Education & Research Institute (http://www.kabbalah.info), celebrated the launch of the first Hebrew publication of the Zohar L’Am (Zohar for All) book series, i.e., The Book of Zohar adapted for today’s generation.



The Book of Zohar was written thousands of years ago and is the principal source text of the wisdom of Kabbalah. It was written specifically for our era as its authors (led by the teachings of the 2nd century Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai) foresaw that in our era humanity would start developing a growing need for spirituality. Today we are increasingly faced with a lack of fulfillment with every aspect of our lives, ranging from a global economic crisis to our everyday lives. The Zohar was written specifically to fulfill this new need.



The theme of the World Zohar Convention was “Unity Transforms Reality,” celebrating precisely what The Zohar was intended for: the uniting of people through deep transformational experiences and a learning process of the hidden layers of nature and uncovering the connectedness and harmonious reality that exists at higher levels of perception.



A record number of 2500 guests from overseas made the journey to attend the 2014 convention in Tel-Aviv. Many of the participants were drawn to the power of The Zohar and the study of Kabbalah by the Bnei Baruch Kabbalah Education & Research Institute’s free courses available over the Internet (through FreeKabbalahCourse.com), as well as channel 66 on Israel’s cable TV, which, in addition to cultural, educational and current affairs programs, provides live broadcasts of the daily Kabbalah and Zohar lessons by the world’s foremost Kabbalist, Dr. Michael Laitman.



The Convention featured lessons and workshops led by Dr. Laitman based on The Zohar, attendees at the convention were guided to uncover the essence of The Book of Zohar: reflecting on the inner, united and whole reality, above the boundaries of time and space, and which can be discovered by everyone who wants to attain it.



The Bnei Baruch Kabbalah Education & Research Institute shares the wisdom of Kabbalah across the globe, offering beginner courses in the fundamentals of Kabbalah. Courses are free, and are available for self-study and as live video classes.