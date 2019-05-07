Worlds 1st Washable Re-Paintable Soft & Squishy Children's Toy Line

Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --Popar Toys announced today that it is raising funds via a rewards crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to finish the development of their revolutionary new WASHABLE and RE-PAINTABLE craft toy line called Paint & Play. The company set out to raise $22,000 on Kickstarter to finish development and produce the first batch of their latest invention that is going to change crafting forever...not to mention save parents a ton of money!



Popar's brand new WASHABLE and RE-PAINTABLE craft toy line will allow a child to have fun painting and playing over and over again! Each amazing 21-piece Paint & Play craft toy set provides a child all the supplies to have fun painting, playing with stickers, designing with stencils, exploring the play mat, and so much more! Then wash it off...and they get to do it all over again! Popar is launching the new craft toy line with 4 characters to start; T-Rex, Horse, Shark, and Giraffe.



Popar believes it's extremely important to teach children about the importance of conservation and saving our environment. They created the Paint & Play product line with the planet in mind, so children can now re-use the same craft toy and minimize unnecessary waste. They also think parents will appreciate saving room in their trash can by not having to throw out those wasteful one time use crafts!



Popar is offering this brand-new product line exclusively on Kickstarter only! They have some amazing offers that even include customized packaging that will have a picture of you and your name on the packaging! They really went all out to provide consumers with all the elements that a child needs to have fun crafting such as 2 full sets of paint, 1 bonus set of glow paint, 2 artist quality paint brushes, 1 paint tray, 1 sticker sheet, 1 stencil sheet, 1 double sided play mat and paint center, and 1 cute soft and squishy craft toy! These will make for amazing gifts regardless of the situation...not to mention they are extremely affordable!



The Paint & Play craft toys are soft and squishy unlike the majority of all other craft items that are on the market. Parents no longer need to worry about a child breaking the craft item as its meant to be a fun playful toy once its done being decorated! The best part is, the paint will not crack or peel! After a child is done painting, decorating, and playing with the fun unique craft toy, all the parent has to do is simply wash off the paint with warm water, dish soap, and a brush or rag...and they are ready to have fun all over again!



Robert Siddell and Scott Jochim collectively own and operate an international children's toy company that they started 9 years ago called Popar Toys. To date they have created over 40 different children's products that are distributed in retail stores around the world. Rob and Scott have also been contracted by various other toy companies such as GigaPetsAR, National Geographic, Discover with Dr. Cool, Dragon-i Toys, MasterPieces, Round World Products, and others, to design mobile apps and children's products that are sold throughout the world. To learn more about Popar's interactive smart product lines or custom software development opportunities, visit www.PoparToys.com.