World's Best Cookies Move to World's Best Factory on National Cookie Day

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2017 --73-year-old inventor Bart Greenhut, his wife Judy, and a team of bakers are on a mission to bring you The Best Cookies In The World. They're natural, fresh-baked and made from the finest ingredients, including Belgian chocolate chips, creamery butter, real fresh eggs, and Madagascar vanilla.



Recently, the building where they've baked the cookies for the past seven years was put up for sale without prior notice. Bart's response: "Around here we see challenges as opportunities. I figure we take this as a sign that it's time to grow." And that's just what they're doing at a new, even better location across town - baking again on National Cookie Day December 4, 2017.



And yet the wave of sudden bills has been overwhelming, so Bart launched a campaign on Indiegogo to rally together their community of cookie-lovers for the next chapter of company's improbable success story: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/world-s-best-cookies-food/x/17222102#/.



Enjoying these gourmet cookies is only the beginning because the box itself is filled with everything from poems to quotes to Bart's "Cookie Manifesto." That's right, The Best Cookies In The World are baked the way they were in days gone by before cookies were mass produced by corporations -- read about "The Best" in every box.



Bart began his self-funded venture to bake the most delicious cookies in the world because he felt Americans were forced to settle for low-quality cookies. Bart clarifies, with passion, "Most people don't know or forget what they're missing!" That's why Bart decided to restore the American chocolate chip cookie to its former glory before greedy corporations sacrificed quality for profit.



The Best Cookies in the World are baked in Los Angeles, and Bart makes clear "I will NEVER sell out and NEVER cut corners on quality to save dollars." The Best Cookies In The World contain no artificial ingredients and no preservatives. Indeed, Bart insists this will be his legacy to America: "Old-school cookies that are chocolatey, buttery, crunchy and full of flavor. "