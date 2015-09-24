World's First 3D Printed Pope Francis Collectible Figurine

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2015 --Staramba is proud to unveil the world's first photorealistic 3D printed Pope Francis figurine. Many consider Pope Francis to be one of the world's most revolutionary leaders. Given that 3D printing is considered to be one of the most revolutionary technologies of our time, this product is truly a match made in Heaven.



Customers have consistently commented that the fine detailing is remarkably lifelike and that it has an exquisite feel.



The full-color standstone figurine was made to commemorate the 2015 Papal Visit to the US and stands on a color 3D printed baseplate with an image detail of The Dome of St. Peter's Basilica.



"Our digital artists worked painstakingly to reproduce the likeness of Pope Francis." said Mr. Christian Daudert, CEO of Staramba. "It is impossible not to be touched by The Holy See's message of mercy and love."



Although 3D printers have been credited with printing everything from human organs, to food, and cars, one of the fastest growing trends has been 3D printed figurines of people or "3D selfies". Many experts have claimed that 3D selfies herald the next era of portraiture.



The process starts with a 3D model that is sculpted by 3D artists. The digital sculpting to create the model takes a few weeks. The 3D model is then sent to a state-of-the art full-color 3D printer to create the figurine thousands of layers at a time.



This once in a lifetime keepsake can be purchased on the Staramba.com website in various sizes, and there are souvenir baseplates for each city of the Papal visit – Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia.



