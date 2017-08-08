World's First 'Tamper Proof' Family Locator App 'TRAVICE' Unveiled

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2017 --INDUSTRY first family orientated safety and security app 'Travice' has been unveiled in the UK, set to be the world's first Android based security app that cannot be tampered with.



'Travice' is the world's first all-in-one mobile security and family locator app available for android. Providing a range of recognisable security features commonly found on other available apps in the niche, 'Travice' provides a number of unique additional features designed exclusively to address the flaws in other similar apps.



Amongst others, advanced features include the ability to prevent an Android device from being switched off (leaving other tracking apps useless) and also disables the top bar drag-down option to prevent the device being placed in flight mode. Travice also prevents the device from being placed on silent, remotely activating both front and rear cameras for both images and video clips, geo-fencing feature to alert you when people enter or leave a designated area (such as the kids returning home from school) and a help alert, which automatically notifies 6 of your contacts of your location and need for assistance.



The official 'Travice' app trailer is now available to view on the following:



Website - www.travice.co.uk

Youtube - https://youtu.be/vHInHcL6h3k



Travice co-founder, Aleem Butt commented: "We live in a very busy world with mobile phone theft continuously increasing. In the UK alone around 2000 mobiles are reported stolen daily – virtually none of these are ever recovered."



Aleem continued: "Additionally, here in the UK a person is reported missing to the police every 2 minutes. We realised that there's so much more we could be doing to improve the safety of our families and our property, so the idea behind 'Travice' was born."



Fouzy Barahman, Travice co-founder added: "The 'Travice' app has taken a range of common features available on other mobile apps and taken them to another level of safety and security. All the other apps fail straight away on the fact that from one button, I can enable aeroplane mode or turn it off – instantly stopping the app from working. This was just one of the many issues we've designed out of 'Travice'. The result is the world's first fully robust all-in-one security and safety app."



The 'Travice' app is in the final stages of development for the Android platform, expected to be complete in August 2017 with an iOS compatible release planned for later in the year.



For updates on the launch date and to get an early preview of 'Travice' please visit the official landing page at http://www.travice.co.uk/.