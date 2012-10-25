World's First Vacuum Cleaner Recycling Festival Announced

Chantilly, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2012 --Vacuums Unlimited, a family owned vacuum retail business, has teamed up with Forever Green Recycling to host their first annual “Recycle and Save” event.



The “Recycle and Save” event is to encourage local Virginia, and surrounding area residents to bring their used or no longer wanted vacuums to have recycled. To add further encouragement, Vacuums Unlimited is also having their biggest vacuum sale in 35 years! For anyone who brings in their vacuum to have recycled, Vacuums Unlimited will provide a store credit - as much as $50 depending on the condition of the machine.



Vacuums Unlimited, for this specific event only, is having a huge sale on many popular brands of vacuums as well. Consumers will enjoy the lowest discount prices and special deals on many new and reconditioned upright and canister vacuums.



Vacuums Unlimited recently launched Vac-Recycle.com, the world's first vacuum recycling program and at this live event they will take any of the unwanted vacuums and try to recondition the machine to be sold at a future date or if the vacuum is beyond repair, Forever Green Recycling, with it’s strict no landfill policy, will process the machine to be recycled.



Forever Green Recycling also wants to encourage local residents to bring in any unwanted electronics too. Though no store credit will be issued for any electronics turned in, please feel free to use this avenue to contribute in reducing your carbon footprint.



To add one final enticement, Vacuum’s Unlimited is hosting a free raffle to win a Hoover U54219RM WindTunnel Bagged Upright vacuum. No trade in or purchase is necessary to enter the raffle. Pick up a ticket and the winner will be contacted by email. GoVacuum.com is Vacuums Unlimited’s online entity and will be providing the opportunity for anyone who shows up to take a photo with the infamous “Million Dollar Gold Plated Vacuum” and the world’s first “Priceless Vacuum” which will be on display.



The “Recycle and Save” event is being held on October 27th 2012 at 14500 Lee Road Chantilly, VA 20151 between the hours of 10am - 3pm. Whether local residents want to show up for the amazing vacuum sale or trade in a used or unwanted vacuum, this event will be a great way to get your home ready for the upcoming Fall and Holiday Season.