The Hydrogen Generation Market research report provided by Crystal Market Research (CMR) is the most detailed study about Hydrogen Generation Market that is estimated to grow at a tremendous rate over the forecast period 2018-2025. This report contains precise and updated insights in respect with the leading market players and prevailing regions of the business.



Hydrogen Generation Market By System, Technology and Application - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The hydrogen generation is also referred to as hydrogen production which is the group of industrial strategies for producing hydrogen. As of now the prevailing innovation for direct generation is the steam reforming utilizing hydrocarbons. Numerous different strategies are known including thermolysis and electrolysis. Starting at 1999, the main part of hydrogen (?95%) is created from the non-renewable fuel sources by the process of steam reforming or fractional oxidation of the methane and the coal gasification with just a little amount by different courses, for example, the biomass gasification or the electrolysis of water. Therefore, the Hydrogen Generation Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Hydrogen Generation Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Hydrogen Generation Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Messer Group GmbH

Praxair Inc.

Linde AG

Air Liquide S.A.

Hydrogenics Corporation

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

INOX Air Products Ltd.

Iwatani Corporation

Airgas Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Hydrogen Generation market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Hydrogen Generation market are leading to the expansion of this market..



Global Hydrogen Generation Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Hydrogen Generation Market owing to more economic development with more rate of growth, increasing investment on the activities related to research & development, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Hydrogen Generation Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of System the market is segmented into Captive and Merchant. The Captive section is showing growth in the market owing to the aspect of on-site generation of hydrogen that is increasing demand from the small scale organizations and also the less cost of technologies offered by it.



On the basis of Technology the market is segmented into electrolysis Of Water, Steam Methane Reforming, Coal Gasification and Partial Oxidation Of Oil. The Steam Methane Reforming section is leading the market owing more maturity & advancement of this technology, more application of this technology from the refinery plants of gas & oil, etc.



On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Power Generation, Petroleum Refinery, Transportation, Ammonia Production, Methanol Production and Other Applications. The Methanol Production section is leading the market owing to the property of carrying hydrogen in more capacity, easy conversion of methanol to hydrogen by the catalyst procedure, etc.



