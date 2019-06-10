World's Largest and Most Effective Bisexual Dating Site Bicupid Commemorates The 2019 LGBT Pride Month

Sichuan, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2019 --Bicupid, the online dating bisexual site is observing the LGBT pride month all over the world. LGBT pride represents the firm stance against the discrimination of lesbians, gay, transgender, and bisexuals. This commemoration will make a great impact in the fight for equality amongst bisexuals in the society.

"We are fully observing the LGBT pride month, our aim is to make sure that all bisexuals are unafraid to present themselves as who they genuinely are, and LGBT stands to do the same, so it is in alignment with our goals and principles, therefore, we are observing this commemoration." Notes Michael Smith CEO Bicupid

This remembrance will mark a turning point in the lives of all bisexual. Following its achievements in bisexual dating, bicupid commemorating the LGBT pride month will deliver an astounding impression in all continents and will act as a platform at which all bisexuals can step out and be bold of who they are. The LGBT pride month involves movements that help to promote self-affirmation, dignity and equal rights.



"So good to know that Bicupid is also commemorating the LGBT pride month. This will offer us the opportunity to gain more rights and publicity," says Daniel



Bicupid commemorating the LGBT pride month will provide assurance to the bisexual community that there is an unwavering structure upholding there personal rights and values in the society.



About BiCupid.com

BiCupid.com is a dating portal made exclusively for bisexual men and women who wish to break the shackles and find a compatible partner. Since its inception in 2003, the website has only focused on enhancing its features thereby making it convenient for like-minded men and women to explore this segment of dating. We strive to help people get over the stigma associated with bisexual dating, so they can date like everybody else without having to follow social norms that certainly haven't been made to cater to their needs and desires.

Bisexual dating has always been frowned upon, partly because a lot of people across the world haven't bought the idea of bisexuality - a person who is inclined towards both men and women. In addition to this, a lot of communities have either ridiculed this concept or continue to consider it as an offense.



At BiCupid, we embrace the idea of bisexuality and encourage more men and women to come out of the closet and be proud of who they are.



BiCupid.com is not just any other bisexual dating site that aims to bring together like-minded people from across the world. BiCupid came into existence to serve a larger purpose - help bisexual men and bisexual women to accept who they are and seek a life of freedom.



We have tweaked each and every feature on this website in order to make it suitable for people looking for a bisexual partner. This is a bisexual dating site made for everyone regardless of their age, gender and ethnic background. That's not all, we also have a mobile website, so you can stay connected with your loved ones while on the move.



All you need to do is join the website absolutely free of cost, create a profile with all your details, upload pictures and start connecting with like-minded people in your area or a region of your choice. We have members from all over the world, so it does not matter where you are from, you will always be able to find someone interesting. Besides, you would also be able to find a compatible bisexual partner based on a host of parameters or search queries. On the other hand, upgrading your membership opens up a host of possibilities.



