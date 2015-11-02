World's Largest Mustache Kicks off MOVember at Cell Phone Repair

Bloomington, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/02/2015 --Smartphone repair leader Cell Phone Repair™ is kicking off their support of MOVember (men's health awareness, movember.com) in a huge way. Starting November 1 and for a limited time, CPR's Bloomington location will have the World's Largest Mustache™ on display at its store (2105 W 80 1/2 Street, Bloomington, MN) – all are welcome to visit and take pictures - there is no cost.



Measuring 11.5' wide, 3' tall and 22" deep – the World Record Academy recognizes it as the world's largest. Guinness Book of World Records is currently reviewing the submission. The World's Largest Mustache™ is the creation of Krista, Brooklyn and Matthew Udermann of Chaska, MN. Stratasys – the 3D printing company based in Eden Prairie - provided engineering assistance, and 3D printed the structure on Stratasys FDM 3D Printer. Other founding partners include The Bernard Group and Embroid Me.



The structure will also be on display throughout the month of November in places including Mall of America, TCF Bank Stadium, Ronald McDonald House and more.



To see it's current location, visit http://www.worldslargestmustache.com or http://facebook.com/worldslargestmustache



Cell Phone Repair is the nation's leading gadget repair company with 250 stores nationwide, and Minnesota stores in Eden Prairie, Plymouth, Roseville, Coon Rapids and Bloomington. They repair smartphones, tablets, computers, gaming systems and more. Common repairs include cracked screens, battery replacement, charge ports and liquid damage.



World's Largest Mustache™ (WLM™) positively raised awareness for worthwhile causes, and was founded August 23, 2015.



