Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/01/2018 --The report "Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market By End User (Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals and Other End Users) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market By Product, Application and End User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The medicinal imaging is the system and procedure of making the visual portrayals of the inside of the body for the clinical study and the therapeutic mediation, and in addition visual portrayal of the capacity of a few tissues or organs. These imaging technique looks to uncover the inward structures covered up by the bones and skin, and to analyze and treat the disorder. The imaging additionally sets up a database of ordinary physiology and anatomy to make it conceivable to recognize variations from the norm. In spite of the fact that imaging of evacuated tissues and organs can be performed for the medical reasons, like the systems are normally viewed as a major aspect of pathology rather than the medicinal imaging. Therefore, the Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Shimadzu Corporation



GE Healthcare



Samsung Medison



Siemens Healthcare GmBH



Esaote S.p.A



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Fujifilm Corporation



Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation



Hitachi Ltd.



Hologic Inc.



Carestream Health Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market. strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market due to rising number of cases related to chronic disorders like the cancer, rising aged population, increasing focus of the key players in this region, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on Product the market is segmented into Nuclear Imaging Systems, X-ray Imaging Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems, Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners and Ultrasound Systems. The X-ray Imaging Systems section is leading the market due to rising demand for the portable x-ray systems, increasing development in the digital technologies, cost effectiveness of these systems, etc.



Based on Application the market is segmented into Breast Health, Obstetrics/Gynecology (OB/GYN) Health, General Imaging, Orthopedics & Musculoskeletal, Neuro & Spine, Cardiovascular & Thoracic and Other Applications.



Based on End User the market is segmented into Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Hospitals and Other End Users. The Diagnostic Imaging Centers section is leading the market owing to rising number of imaging centers at private level, increasing demand for the imaging procedures, etc.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

....

Chapter 5. Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Market, By Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Market Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Medical/Diagnostic Imaging Revenue and Revenue Share by Product (2014-2018)

5.3. Nuclear Imaging Systems

5.3.1. Global Nuclear Imaging Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018

5.4. X-ray Imaging Systems

5.4.1. Global X-ray Imaging Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems

5.5.1. Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

5.6.1. Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Ultrasound Systems

5.7.1. Global Ultrasound Systems Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the rapid microbiology testing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



Make an Enquiry of report for Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/HC101567 .



