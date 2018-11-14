Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2018 --The report "Mobile Robotics Market By Navigation (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Mobile Robotics Market By Navigation and Application - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The mobile robotics is the sector identified with developing the mobile robots that are the robots which can move around in the physical domain. These robots are for the most part controlled by utilizing software and utilize sensors and also some other gear to distinguish their environment. These robots join the advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) with the physical robotics, which enables them to explore their environment. There are two types of the mobile robotics; non-autonomous & autonomous, the autonomous can move in the environment with no guidance externally while no-autonomous require some system to guide. Therefore, the Mobile Robotics Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Mobile Robotics Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Mobile Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Google



iRobot Corporation



Amazon



Honda Motors Co. Ltd.



Bossa Nova Robotics



Adept Technology



Harvest Automation



ECA Robotics



Seegrid Corp.



Bluefin Robotics



John Deere



KUKA Robotics



Gecko Systems Intl.



Aethon Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Mobile Robotics market. strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Mobile Robotics market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Mobile Robotics Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Mobile Robotics Market owing to factor like; increasing utilization in the defense sector particularly drones, rising expenditure on defense sector from various economies in this region, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Mobile Robotics Market: Segmentation Overview

Based on Type the market is segmented into Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV), Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USV) and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV). The Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) section is leading the market owing to wide range of application in the healthcare& medicine sector, rising utilization in the sector of defense, increasing utilization in inconvenient, difficult & dangerous environments, etc.



Based on Application the market is segmented into Entertainment, Logistics & Warehousing, Field Applications, Defense, Domestic, Medical & Healthcare and Other Applications. The Defense and Logistics & Warehousing sections are dominating the market owing to intimal adoption & utilization, increasing demand & wide range of applications, etc.



