World's Most Intriguing Social Experiment Has People Sharing Money with Complete Strangers

Ashland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --On Tuesday September 15th, people around the world will hand out their own money to strangers, asking recipients to pass half on. Part of the global social experiment 'Free Money Day', the event encourages greater sharing and conversations about how to fix our broken financial system.



"Free Money Day is an opportunity to explore our relationships with money and each other, in a fun and liberating way", said Dr Donnie Maclurcan, the event's co-founder.



"By sharing money with complete strangers, we rekindle the generosity of the human spirit, opening a gateway for conversations about what really matters in our economy and lives", said Dr Maclurcan.



Celebrating its fifth year, Free Money Day coincides with the anniversary of the collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers, a turning point in the development of the 2008 financial crisis.



This year's event specifically encourages people to move their money from the big banks to not-for-profit credit unions, as a practical means of taking back control of our economies.



Since 2011, more than $10,000 has been distributed at over 200 Free Money Day events in 41 countries, with the event garnering support from a number of high profile celebrities, including the U.K.'s Stephen Fry.



The event hashtag is: #freemoneyday.



For more information, videos, a map of worldwide participation, testimonials and photos from former Free Money Days, visit: www.freemoneyday.org