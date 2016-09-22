Worldwide API Management Set to Reach $1.54 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --The market for API Management is set to reach $1.54 billion in 2021, according to Arcluster, in its 2016 Market Analysis and Forecasting Report on the Worldwide API Management Market [by Segments (API Analytics, API Portal, API Gateway, API Governance, API Security, API Services); by Verticals; By Regions] for the period 2016 to 2021. Arcluster forecasts substantial growth for multiple API management components across key verticals.



The report states that API management comes with lower upfront costs and the integrations built through it will empower businesses with the necessary scale, flexibility and control for the future. "APIs are an accelerating force in terms of creating innovations in this space. Connected systems across digital environments is one of the most lucrative business in the world today. APIs provide the necessary connectivity and without proper management, this opportunity becomes infeasible." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "The transition from the current generation of businesses into the digital era is where the market value of API management truly is and grows".



https://arcluster.com/research/api-management-market-2016-2021/



Arcluster's report on the API Management market spans 136 pages, and includes 42 market data tables and 37 figures and charts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities in API Management across segments, verticals, and regions.



Market Size and Forecasts of API Management are provided by



- Segments: API Analytics, API Portal, API Gateway, API Governance, API Security and API Security.



- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Banking and Finance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Public Sector and Government, Retail and Consumer, Technology and Media, and Others.



- Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America/Latin America and Middle-East & Africa.



The market data and analysis in the report will help vendors, solution providers, infrastructure players, system integrators, and service providers to develop business strategies and marketing goals based on the insights in the report.



The 2016 syndicated study report on the API Management market is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the SOA, PaaS and API markets across multiple regions and countries.



You can view the report's Table of Contents (TOC) and more information on this report here:

https://arcluster.com/research/api-management-market-2016-2021/