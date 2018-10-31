Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2018 --The report "Capnography Device Market By Technology (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Capnography Device Market by Product, Technology, Application and End user - Global Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2025: Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Capnography Device Market has encountered significant development over the recent years and is anticipated to grow tremendously over the forecast period. The increasing pervasiveness of respiratory illnesses, for example, apnea, pulmonary embolism, congenital heart diseases, and bronchospastic diseases, are foreseen to furnish this market with a lucrative development stage. Importantly, the expanding appropriation of capnography in anesthesia organization in target applications, for example, intubated patients during patient transfer in hospitals, monitoring patients undergoing procedural sedation, and in patient-controlled analgesia, is foreseen to boost its interest over the conjecture time frame. Additionally, it has applications in surgeries, for example, endotracheal tube placement, hypoventilation, and esophageal intubation.



Global Capnography Device Market: Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Masimo



DiaMedica, Inc



Philips Healthcare



Nonin Medical Inc



Welch Allyn



Nihon Kohden



Smiths Medical, Inc.



CareFusion



Medtronic



Drägerwerk



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Capnography Device market, strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Capnography Device market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Capnography Device Market: Regional Insights

North America represented the biggest revenue share with a share of over 55.0% in 2015. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases as a consequence of unhealthy lifestyles is the major driving factor of the market in the region.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Capnography Device Market: Segmentation Overview

In 2015 based on technology the side stream technology segment held the largest industry share of over 50.0%. On the basis of products the handheld product segment held the biggest share due to increasing adoption rate due to the associated benefits of handheld capnographs. Based on application the procedural sedation in dentistry is anticipated to develop at a lucrative CAGR. On the basis of end user the hospital segment held the largest share in 2015.



Product: (Stand-alone, Handheld, Multiparameter)



Technology: (Side Stream, Main Stream, Micro Stream)



Application: (Pain Management, Critical Care, Emergency Medicine, Procedural Sedation)



End User: (Ambulatory Care Centers, Hospitals)



