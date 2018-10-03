Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2018 --The report "Dental Implants Market By Product Type (Intramucosal Implants, Endosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants and Subperiosteal Implants) – Global Forecast to 2022", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Dental Implants Market by Product Type, material and End User - Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022: Industry Outlook

The global Dental Implants market was worth USD 2.95 billion in the year 2012 and is expected to reach approximately USD 4.92 billion by 2022, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.69% during the forecast period. Dental implants find wide applications as mainstays for arrangement of dental prosthesis, for example, crowns, bridges, or dentures. Implants are exceptionally favored treatment methodology by dental specialists as substitutions for missing teeth and are considered as long-term resolution giving incredible outcomes. Prosthetics play a significant part in boosting the requirement through oral rehabilitation, which includes refurbishing facial form and oral functioning of patients. Credence level for these implants is expanding among patients and dental practitioners significantly because of confinements of removable prosthesis, for example, lack of natural appearance, discomfort and necessity of maintenance. Prosthetics mounted on dental implants do not impinge soft tissues and improve esthetics, which is additionally anticipated to drive the market's growth. Increase in elderly population plays a major part in the development of this market. Growing old is regarded as the biggest risk factor for developing diseases related to loss of teeth. A major factor impelling the market in the future is the fact that the elderly population across the world is anticipated to boom over the next six years. As per a study done by American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, in the United States, more than 30 million individuals are missing teeth in one or the two jaws and more than 15 million individuals have bridges or crowns. These are a few of the essential components anticipated that would drive the development. In addition, expanding number of road mishaps consistently is likewise expected to help market grow.



Global Dental Implants Market: Competitive Insights

The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Dental Implants market.



The leading players in the market are Dentsply Sirona, DENTIS, Nobel Biocare Services AG, Bicon Dental Implants, Zimmer Biomet, OSSTEM IMPLANT, T-Plus Implant Tech Co, BioHorizons IPH, Anthogyr SAS; Institut Straumann AG and KYOCERA Medical Corporation. Mergers and acquisitions are the key procedures that the organizations are concentrating on. Likewise, novel product development and funding investments because of demanding economy states of both the emerged and emerging countries are some of the other schemes improvised by these market players.



The strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Dental Implants market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Request Sample Copy for More Insightful Information at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/report-sample/CM10252



Global Dental Implants Market: Segment Overview

The global Dental Implants market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type:

Intramucosal Implants

Endosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants



By Material:

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants



By End User:

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals

Other End Users



By Region: North America: (U.S, Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific) and Rest of the World: (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates & Others)



Feel free to inquire more about "Dental Implants Market" at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/send-an-enquiry/CM10252



Global Dental Implants Market: Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

In 2015, the dental implants market was dominated by the European region due to its increasing elderly population base. In fact the European Commission stated that by the end of 2020, its almost quarter population will be more than 60 years of age, and therefore the market is expected to get impacted lucratively. Also, strong healthcare infrastructure has helped this region to sustain its position in this market. Europe is also regarded as a cost-efficient region for dental aspects, therefore estimated to function as a more impactful driver. Driven by the United States, North America comes second after Europe in dental implants market. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry published a report which stated that nearly 45 million senior citizens are probably to require at least one or two dental implants by the end of 2020. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is predicted to render progressive CAGR during the forecast period due to increased incidence of teeth loss in India. Furthermore, rising disposable income in this region is also anticipated to be accountable for the growth of this market.



Major ToC of Global Dental Implants Market:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Share Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Fast Growth in Geriatric Population

3.3.1.2. Rising incidence of Oral diseases

3.3.1.3. Growing Middle-Class Population and Rising Disposable Incomes in Developing Countries

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.2.1. High Price of Dental Implants

3.3.2.2. Heavy Risk of tooth loss relative to dental bridges

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.3.1. Technological Advancement in Dental Implants



Chapter 4. Dental Implants Market, By Product Type

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Dental Implants Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2012-2022

4.3. Intramucosal Implants

4.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.4. Endosteal Implants

4.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.5. Transosteal Implants

4.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

4.6. Subperiosteal Implants

4.6.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)



Chapter 5. Dental Implants Market, By Material

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental Implants Market Assessment and Forecast, By Material, 2012-2022

5.3. Zirconium Implants

5.3.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

5.4. Titanium Implants

5.4.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)

5.5. Eye Wear

5.5.1. Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2012-2022 ($Million)



Chapter 6. Dental Implants Market, By End User



Chapter 7. Dental Implants Market, By Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



…Read Full Table of Contents



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the rapid microbiology testing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



(Early customers will receive 10% customization in this report.)



Avail Quality Discount at: https://www.crystalmarketresearch.com/check-discount/CM10252



About Crystal Market Research:

Crystal Market Research (CMR) is a main industry insight arrangement that gives all statistical surveying reports from top distributers, a U.S. based market research and business Intelligence Company. Crystal offers one stop solution for market research, business intelligence, and consulting services to help clients make more informed decisions. It provides both syndicated as well as customized research studies for its customers spread across the globe. The company offers market intelligence reports across a broad range of industries including healthcare, chemicals & materials, technology, automotive, and energy.



Contacts Us:

Judy | 304 South Jones Blvd, Suite 1896,

Las Vegas NV 89107,

United States

E-mail: sales@crystalmarketresearch.com | Tel: +1-888-213-4282

Web: www.crystalmarketresearch.com