Worldwide Diversified Holdings,Inc (OTC:WNTR) Is Negotiating with Experienced Management Teams and Potential Joint Venture Partners to Establish an Investment Transaction

Worldwide Diversified Holdings Inc., (OTCPINK:WNTR) is evaluating investment opportunities in the logistics management, technology, and supply chain services domestically and internationally.



The company will evaluate traditional opportunities in the logistics industry including warehousing and distribution with last mile solutions. In addition, the company will identify innovative solutions to reduce supply chain costs with the latest technologies. Those technologies would include robotics and artificial intelligence applications. The company is evaluating possible augmented reality and virtual reality applications to managing the supply chain. The next big wave of change in the logistics industry is anticipated to be in Augmented Reality technology.



The company is currently negotiating with experienced management teams and potential joint venture partners to establish an investment transaction to benefit shareholders.



Recent News:



Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:WNTR) updated shareholders for the year ending December 31, 2017. The company total assets were $34,246,168 for the period ending December 31, 2017 as compared to $34,246,175 for the same period ending December 31, 2016.The company total revenues increased to $1,464,356 for the period ending December 31, 2017 from $1,172,270 in revenues for the same period ending December 31, 2016.



The company asset value was $0.01c per share for the period ending December 31, 2017. Worldwide Diversified Holdings is currently evaluating investment opportunities in information technology businesses, the health and wellness industry, as well as logistics and supply chain management companies, both domestically and internationally.



Frank Kristan, President of Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc., stated: "I would like to thank our shareholders for their continued interest in our Company. We continue to work on building the asset base, increasing our revenues and providing dividends. We reviewed a number of opportunities in 2017 and we are excited about growing the company further to complete additional transactions in 2018."



About Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc.

Worldwide Diversified Holdings, Inc. (OTC:WNTR) (http://www.wdhinc.com). The company is a diversified holding company with business operations and investments.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the OTC Markets and undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.



Contact:

Frank Kristan

frankkristan@worldwideinternetinc.com

Phone/Fax: 757-707-4563



Disclaimer

