Worldwide Exoskeletons Market Projected to Reach $3.75 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2016 --The Global Exoskeleton Market is set to grow 75.5% to reach $3.75 billion in 2021 from an estimated $225.3 million in 2016, according to Arcluster, in the first-of-its-kind market report on Exoskeletons. The highest growth will come from medical exoskeletons, which is projected to grow 69.2 percent between 2016 and 2021. Revenues from commercial and industrial exoskeletons is set to grow more than 20x between 2016 and 2021.



The momentum towards exoskeletons and soft exosuits has picked up critical mass for industry wide adoption only in the last 5 years. "The high applicability of exoskeletons across multiple industrial, medical and military markets will drive high growth rates through 2021" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "The market for exoskeletons has grown out of its embryonic phase and is set to pack a punch in the marketplace, providing incremental ROIs to market participants and stakeholders."



Information pertaining to Arcluster's syndicated study on exoskeletons and the report's Table of Contents (TOC) is available here. https://arcluster.com/research/exoskeletons-market-2016-2021/



The report spans 103 pages, and contains 35 tables and 28 figures and charts. The latest report on exoskeletons comprehensively covers the market dynamics, sizes and forecasts of segments and sub-segments within the exoskeleton market ecosystem for the period 2016 – 2021. The report also provides insights into key market requirements gathered from consumers, buyers, enterprises, businesses, facilities, shipyards, heavy industries, factories, medical institutions, and agencies. It also covers their preferences, priorities and perception of adoption trends in exoskeletons.



The analysis in the report will help exoskeleton market participants and manufacturers to develop strategies, marketing goals and business decisions based on the actionable market intelligence from this report.



The market for exoskeletons is segmented into four categories – Power, Body, Verticals and Regions.



By Power Type: the market size and forecasts for exoskeletons is provided by two power types – Powered and Unpowered.



By Body Type: the market size and forecasts for exoskeletons is provided by three body types – Lower Body, Upper Body and Full Body Exoskeleton.



By Verticals: the market size and forecasts for exoskeletons is provided for four verticals – Consumer, Commercial, Medical, and Military.



By Regions: the market size and forecasts for exoskeletons is provided for five regions – North America, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Central/Latin America and Asia-Pacific.



The 2016 syndicated study report on Exoskeletons is part of an ongoing series of market reports that focus on micro emerging trends in the robotics markets across multiple regions and countries. You can procure the Exoskeleton Market Report directly from our online research store and receive the report instantly.



https://arcluster.com/store/reports-studies/exoskeletons-market-2016-2021/