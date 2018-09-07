Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --The Worldwide Facades Industry was worth USD 134.72 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 252.52 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.23% during the forecast period.This market defines and segments the facades market with an analysis and forecast of Product and End User of facades market. Facades Market is divided into two categories that are product, and end user. Product segments are categories intoVentilated (Curtain wall), Non-ventilated, and Other Products. By End User, reports are categories into Residential, Commercial, and Industrial



Curtain walls are probable to emerge as the fastest growing product:

They primarily comprise glass materials that can spread heat to deliver a warm atmosphere in regions with a low temperature. As a result, they are predictable as raising demand in residential applications.



Asia Pacific dominated the market:

With more than 30 percent revenue in the year 2016, Asia-Pacific region shows the immense growth due to the growing construction of industrial and commercial in countries including India, China, and Southeast Asia over the next couple of years.



Facades are majorly used in commercial buildings:

For better outer architecture and interior protection, and high budget of construction, facades are mainly utilized in commercial buildings



Competitive Analysis:

The major players included in the report are Fundermax, Trimo, Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.), Hansen Group, Skanska, Enclos, National Enclosure Company, Aluplex, Hochtief, EOS Facades Limited, and Bouygues.



End User Outlook and Trend Analysis 2018:



Facades are widely used as a part of residential and commercial structures to secure the inside and give an outwardly engaging external design. The item is essentially utilized as a part of commercial structures because of the accessibility of high development spending plan among corporates. The rise in the quantity of business structures, for example, medical centers, retail stores, garages, warehouses, and hotels, in Brazil, India, China and the Middle Eastern nations is foreseen to sling the product request over the figure time frame. The product infiltration in private structures is additionally expected to increment throughout the following couple of years due to the rising client awareness relating to energy saving, basically in the United Kingdom, Japan, United States and Germany.



TOC of Facades Market:



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1.Introduction

3.1.1.Market Definition

3.1.2.Market Segmentation

3.2.Market Dynamics

3.2.1.Drivers

3.2.1.1.The increase in demand for constructing designs with ventilated facades

3.2.1.2.Increasing construction of residential, commercial, and industrial properties worldwide

…

Chapter 4.Facades Market, By Product

4.1.Introduction

4.2.Facades Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023

4.3.Ventilated

4.3.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Type, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.3.2.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.3.3.Curtain wall

4.3.3.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

4.4.Non-ventilated

…

Chapter 5.Facades Market, By End User

5.1.Introduction

5.2.The Facades Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023

5.3.Residential

5.3.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

5.4.Commercial

…

Chapter 6.Facades Market, By Region

6.1.Introduction

6.2.Facades Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2014-2023 ($Million)

6.3.North America

6.3.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Country, 2014-2023 ($Million)

6.3.2.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023 ($Million)

6.3.3.Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023 ($Million)

6.3.4.U.S.

6.3.4.1.Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2014-2023 ($Million)

6.3.4.2.Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2014-2023 ($Million)

6.3.5.Canada

Continue…



List of Table:

Table 67.Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.): Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 68.Hansen Group: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 69.Skanska: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 70.Enclos: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 71.National Enclosure Company: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 72.Aluplex: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 73.Hochtief: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 74.EOS Facades Limited: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Table 75.Bouygues: Key Strategic Developments, 2015-2017

Continue…



