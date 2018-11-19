Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/19/2018 --Crystal Market Research (CMR) render to you profound details in respect to leading participants, regions, application and type of the H1N1 Vaccines Market which is estimated to encounter substantial growth over the forecast period 2018-2025.



H1N1 Vaccines Market By Vaccine Type, Route Of Administration and Distribution Channel - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

H1N1 is also referred to as Swine Flu, as the people who suffered from it where in direct contact with the pigs. The scenario changed after period of time when people started to get affected by the disease without being in contact with pigs. H1N1 was spreading fast in the year 2009, WHO termed it as a pandemic. Symptoms of H1N1 are similar to that of common flu that include; fever, cough, chills, fatigue, headaches, sore throat, etc. H1N1 can have widespread effect if not treated like; lung infection, pneumonia, breathing problems, etc. H1N1 Vaccines use is growing owing to factors like; increasing number of aged population, rising number of cases of the disease, increase in the initiatives by the government across the globe, seasonal occurrence seen in the H1N1 disease, etc. Therefore, the H1N1 Vaccines Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global H1N1 Vaccines Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global H1N1 Vaccines Market: Competitive Analysis

The leading players in the market are Abbott Healthcare, CSL Biotherapeutics, ID Biomedical Corporation, Medimmune, Lupin Ltd., AstraZeneca, Sinovac, Cadila Healthcare, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi Pasture, Novartis and Serum Institute of India. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Global H1N1 Vaccines Market: Regional Insights

On a global front, the H1N1 Vaccines Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA).



Global H1N1 Vaccines Market: Segmentation Overview

The global H1N1 Vaccines Market is based on segment, by Vaccine Type the market is segmented into Live Attenuated Vaccine and Inactivated Vaccine, by Route Of Administration the market is segmented into Intranasal Vaccine and Injectable Vaccine, and by Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and Retail Pharmacy.



H1N1 Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type

Live Attenuated Vaccine

Inactivated Vaccine



H1N1 Vaccines Market, By Route Of Administration

Intranasal Vaccine

Injectable Vaccine



H1N1 Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel

Online Pharmacy

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy



Major Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. H1N1 Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global H1N1 Vaccines Revenue and Market Share by Vaccine Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global H1N1 Vaccines Revenue and Revenue Share by Vaccine Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Live Attenuated Vaccine

5.3.1. Global Live Attenuated Vaccine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Inactivated Vaccine

5.4.1. Global Inactivated Vaccine Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



