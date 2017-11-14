Worldwide Healthcare AI Market Set to Exceed $5.5 Billion in 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --The global Healthcare AI market is set to reach $5.51 billion in 2022, according to Arcluster, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Healthcare AI Market Size and Forecasts (2017 – 2022). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth across multiple segments such as Analytics, Imaging, Drug Discovery among others.



The report states that the advent of AI has direct implications on the healthcare ecosystem. "AI-powered systems will not only increase operational efficiencies but also help deliver better and faster care" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Without the need for severe capex and investment for deployment, AI becomes an auto-fueled engine for growth across healthcare functions and processes".



Arcluster's report on the Healthcare AI market spans 97 pages, and includes 23 market data tables and 21 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts of RPA are provided by:



- Segments: Lifestyle Management and Monitoring, Data and Risk Analytics, Medical Imaging and Diagnostics, Mental health, Virtual Assistants, Emergency Room and Hospital Management, Drug Discovery, Nutrition, Wearables, and Others.



- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central/ Latin America; Middle-East and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for technology vendors, service providers, integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms.



