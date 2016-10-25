Worldwide iPaaS Market to Reach $2.15 Billion in 2021

Singapore -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/25/2016 --Arcluster announces the publication of its latest market report on iPaaS. The Integration Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) market is set to reach $2.15 billion in 2021, according to Arcluster, in its 2016 Market Analysis and Forecasting Report on the Worldwide iPaaS Market [by Segments (Platforms, Services); by Users (SMB, Enterprise); by Verticals (A&D, A&T, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Public Sector, Tech); By Regions] for the period 2016 to 2021.



The report states that iPaaS solutions entail lower upfront costs coupled with the ability to perform faster and automated deployments. The integrations built through iPaaS will empower businesses with the necessary scale, flexibility and control for the future. "The emergence of hybrid deployments as the preferred approach for integrations compels IT leaders to look at increased convergence of data and application integration. Cloud is a strategic stop in this evolutionary path" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "Traditional technologies are increasingly losing relevance in the cloud era, where the rise of mobility, social, data and analytics necessitates new approaches to solve challenges from data and app integrations. iPaaS is a key accelerating force towards the integration of cloud and on-premise systems."



Arcluster's report on the iPaaS market spans 123 pages, and includes 39 market data tables and 35 figures and charts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market size, forecasts and opportunities in iPaaS across segments, verticals, and regions. Market Size and Forecasts of iPaaS are provided by



- Segments: iPaaS Platforms and iPaaS Services.



- Users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) and Enterprises



- Verticals: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Banking and Finance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Public Sector and Government, Retail and Consumer, Technology and Media, and Others.



- Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central America/Latin America and Middle-East & Africa.



