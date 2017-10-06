Worldwide Marriage Encounter Holds a Three Day Program on Enhancing Marital Relationships

Albany, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2017 --World Marriage Encounter is delighted to announce that it will hold a three days marriage encounter program designed for the purpose of providing couples the opportunity of spending a special weekend away from home, families, and responsibilities starting from Friday the 3rd to Sunday the 5th of November 2017 at Ramada Inn Albany, New York. This marriage encounter program will be held at a comfortable, serene and secluded environment where the couples will be guided towards the discovery of new techniques of communication and sharing with one another for the purpose of enhancing their marital relationships.



About World Marriage Encounter

World Marriage Encounter is a Christian program, but not a religious retreat. It is established with the primary aim of organizing weekend events for the purpose of instilling within couples the opportunity to examine their lives together in terms of their weaknesses and strengths, their attitudes towards each other and their attitudes towards their families. In the bid to achieve this primary aim, World Marriage Encounter gathered highly experienced catholic couples as well as priests who make presentations and informal talks designed to inspire the couples engaging in the encounter on how they feel about various aspects of their marriage.



"The encounter weekend is a specialized marriage enrichment program which teaches fascinating communication techniques to the couples for the purpose of restoring communication, renewing commitment and rekindling romance thereby permitting each couple to explore the important areas of their relationship in a spirit of love and understanding" said Ed., recently encountered "It provides a crash course in communication that the couples can take home and use to continually enhance their marriages. It is a private experience between husband and wife which teaches a different way of communicating with each other."



According to Tony & Joan Viscusi - Local Area Leadership couple; "The three days we spent at the marriage encounter were the most amazing days in our married life; we fell in love all over again. I knew our marriage was strong and good but the encounter turned it into a great and wonderful one. We believed the words spoken there were directed to us. We are thankful we attended the encounter weekend".



For more information about the marriage encounter weekend, visit http://albanyme.org.