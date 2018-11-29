Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2018 --The report "Medical Tourism Market By Treatment Type (Ophthalmic Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Bariatric Surgery, Orthopedics Treatment and Other Treatment Types) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Medical Tourism Market By Treatment Type - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Medical Tourism Market due to rising availability & accessibility of the facilities of healthcare and increasing expenditure on healthcare.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Medical Tourism Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



Prince Court Medical Center

Cosmedic Travel

Raffles Medical Group

Bb Health Solutions

Euromedical Tours

Samitivej Hospital

Klinikum Medical Link

Apollo Hospitals

Fortis Healthcare

Healthbase

Bumrungrad International hospital

Medretreat

KPJ Healthcare Behard



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Medical Tourism market. Strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Medical Tourism market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Medical Tourism Market: Industry Outlook

The medical tourism alludes to the individuals making a trip to the nation other than they stay in to get the medicinal treatment. Previously this generally alluded to the individuals who went from the less-emerging nations to the significant restorative focuses in very created nations for treatment inaccessible at home. But, as of late it might similarly allude to those from the emerged nations who travel to the emerging nations for lower estimated therapeutic medicines. The inspiration might be likewise for medicinal administrations inaccessible or illicit in the nation of origin. Therefore, the Medical Tourism Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Medical Tourism Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Medical Tourism Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of Treatment Type the market is segmented into Ophthalmic Treatment, Cosmetic Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Bariatric Surgery, Orthopedics Treatment and Other Treatment Types. The Cardiovascular Treatment section is holding more share of market owing to increasing number of cardiovascular disorders & rising number of deaths due to the same and patients in more developed economies seeking cost-effective treatments in the emerging economies.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Medical Tourism Market, By Treatment Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Medical Tourism Revenue and Market Share by Treatment Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Medical Tourism Revenue and Revenue Share by Treatment Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Ophthalmic Treatment

5.3.1. Global Ophthalmic Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Cosmetic Treatment

5.4.1. Global Cosmetic Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Fertility Treatment

5.5.1. Global Fertility Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Dental Treatment

5.6.1. Global Dental Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Cardiovascular Treatment

5.7.1. Global Cardiovascular Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8. Bariatric Surgery

5.8.1. Global Bariatric Surgery Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.9. Orthopedics Treatment

5.9.1. Global Orthopedics Treatment Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.10. Other Treatment Types

5.10.1. Global Other Treatment Types Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together form basic views and analyze the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the rapid microbiology testing market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will help both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market and garner greater market shares.



