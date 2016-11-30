Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2016 --ReportsWorldwide has announced the addition of a new report title Worldwide Mobile Money Modernisation & Monetisation 2016-2020 to its growing collection of premium market research reports.



Presenting latest strategy-rich modern business roadmaps for mass adoption >> followed by monetisation strategies in mobile money — Payment, Commerce, Banking, and Retail markets, worldwide between 2016—to—2020.



Key Questions Answered:



1. How operators can explore the mobile money market to generate incremental revenues?

2. How will the mobile money business affect the telecom market dynamics over the next 5 years?

3. What are the various revenue-generating segments within mobile money that mobile operators should seriously consider pursuing?

4. What are the strategic options to monetise the various mobile money opportunities?

5. How are the leading telcos approaching mobile money space?

6. What are the key advantages operators hold vis-à-vis mobile money business?

7. How are the FinTechs disrupting the mobile money landscape?

8. How mobile money can be explored to create multiple fresh and innovative revenue streams?

9. Who should develop in house and who should outsource?

10. How lean tactics can be used to derive maximum revenue from mobile money services in the shortest possible time?

11. How mobile money can be used as a tool to boost customer loyalty and brand recognition?

12. What are the recent developments vis-à-vis mobile money technologies, products and services?

13. Who are the leading mobile money players (Telcos, Banks, and FinTechs)?



Who can benefit from this Report?



Mobile Network Operators



For the crucial grasp required on mobile money market opportunities and challenges, and to identify potential revenue streams from such services.



Mobile Device Makers



For better informed product development and to imbue a competitive edge into the product/ services in sync with the technological developments, end user lifestyles, and operators' challenges in meeting the market demand efficiently.



Banks & FinTechs



To gain an insight into the market expectations and opportunities that mobile money market will generate across various geographies in the coming years. To prepare for the likely changes that Banks & FinTechs must go through to remain relevant and profitable in the market.



Investors



With an obvious interest in the current happenings within the mobile money ecosystem, the Report serves crucial guidance to investors. The Report attempts to help you in identifying the right choices for your investments.



