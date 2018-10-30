Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2018 --The report "Nuclear Power Plant Market By Equipment Type (Auxiliary Equipment and Island Equipment) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Nuclear Power Plant Market By Reactor Type and Equipment Type - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The nuclear power generation plant could be a kind of the power plant which creates power utilizing the heat generated from the atomic reactions. The reactions go on in the reactor. The plant moreover has machines that expel the heat from the reactor to function a turbine operating on steam and generator to create power. The power generated by these power plants is known as the nuclear power. These power plants are more often close to the water to evacuate the heat generated from the reactor. A few of these power plants utilize the cooling towers to carry out this process. These power plants utilize the uranium as a source of fuel. When the reactor runs on, the uranium molecules interior the reactor part into two littler molecules. When the uranium molecules part, they provide off an expansive sum of heat. This process of parting of the molecules is known as fission. Therefore, the Nuclear Power Plant Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Nuclear Power Plant Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Nuclear Power Plant Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Shanghai Electric Group Co. Ltd.



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.



Larsen & Toubro Limited



BWX Technologies Inc.



Dongfang Electric Corp. Ltd.



ROSATOM (ROSATOM State Atomic Energy Corporation)



Toshiba



Doosan Corporation



Korea Electric Power Corporation



General Electric



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Nuclear Power Plant market.



Global Nuclear Power Plant Market: Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Nuclear Power Plant Market due to factors like rising demand for the power requirement in this region, also to reduce the chronic smog due to burning of fossil fuels for energy production of energy, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Nuclear Power Plant Market: Market Segmentation

Based on Reactor Type the market is segmented into Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR), High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) and Other Reactor Types. The Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) section is leading the market due to more stability provided for high temperatures which makes the operation of plant easy.



Based on Equipment Type the market is segmented into Auxiliary Equipment and Island Equipment. The Auxiliary Equipment section is leading the market due to the major role it plays in the safety of operation also it has many applications in the nuclear power plant.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Nuclear Power Plant Market, By Reactor Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Nuclear Power Plant Revenue and Market Share by Reactor Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Nuclear Power Plant Revenue and Revenue Share by Reactor Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR)

5.3.1. Global Fast Breeder Reactor (FBR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR)

5.4.1. Global High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor (HTGR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

5.5.1. Global Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR)

5.6.1. Global Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

5.7.1. Global Boiling Water Reactor (BWR) Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.8. Other Reactor Types

5.8.1. Global Other Reactor Types Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



