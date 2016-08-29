South Bend, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Known to Christians worldwide as a symbol of integrity, compassion, and grit, Dr. Lester Sumrall left an unmatched legacy. A legacy, some say now, is in a tailspin at the hands of impropriety. A newly launched website, founded by the deceased minister's grandson and namesake, Lester Sumrall has experienced consistent daily traffic. Online for less than a month the site has had over 20,000 page views from concerned donors and volunteers calling for the organization's preservation. With allegations of fraud and financial elder abuse by board members, as well as the blatant non-biblical beliefs of the ministry's current leadership, the website calls for full accountability and transparency. Under particular scrutiny, and the focus of a pending lawsuit is the ministry's board of directors from 2005 to the present. These directors include former CEO, Pete Sumrall, his son, its current leader Drew Sumrall, and David Ernest Sumrall, Pastor of Cathedral of Praise in Manila, Philippines.



The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has opened a formal investigation into the allegations. SaveLeSEA.com continues its battle cry, grabbing the attention of concerned followers in 89 countries. Sumrall's newly-launched website points to the destruction of his grandfather's life's work. Informatively, the site published an open letter to the Christian community some weeks ago that shed light on the alleged hidden activities of the board of directors. These activities, ongoing for over a decade, could endanger the organization's tax exemption status and have thus received media attention.



Sumrall said of his disheartening concerns, "This boils down to corporate malfeasance and gross negligence. This pattern of mismanagement from LeSEA's board appears to continue to this day. It can't be ignored that the current board is quickly and quietly attempting to liquidate charity assets. If my grandfather knew that his ministry was being subverted by a family member who boasts of his beliefs in atheism, communism, and egalitarianism, he would immediately take decisive action. I take it as my personal responsibility to speak for him and move his followers to action in light of these events. Events that have put me directly in the line of fire."



Sumrall goes on to state that Drew Sumrall, the ministry's current leader, as of August 12th, 2016, has attempted to hide his stated beliefs from his deleted blog and book that are contrary to the mission of LeSEA Ministries. Regardless, donors continue to call for his resignation.



During his 66 years of ministry Dr. Lester Sumrall traveled to 119 nations, inspiring millions by sharing his Christian faith through his books, broadcasts and humanitarian efforts. SaveLeSEA spokesman, Lester Sumrall said " I must take a stand! I cannot sit idly by and allow the current leadership of LeSEA to hijack my grandfather's entire life's work and legacy of faith."



