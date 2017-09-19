Worldwide Robotic Process Automation Market Set to Exceed $5 Billion in 2022

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/19/2017 --The RPA market is set to reach $5.01 billion in 2022, according to Arcluster, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market [Segments (RPA Tools, RPA Services); Users (SMB, Enterprise); Functions (Finance, Procurement, HR, Customer Service, Specific Processes); Verticals; Regions)]: Market Size and Forecasts (2017 - 2022). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for RPA Tools and Services across multiple functions and verticals.



The report states that RPA changes the way traditional BPM services work. It augments processes through automation that doesn't necessitate any deep integrations. "While the current impact of RPA on BPM is minimal, the future could be certainly different. RPA tools and services provide an innovative and alternative approach towards enhanced value creation and manageability" said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "With early adopters reaping benefits from having deployed RPA for their processes, more companies will actively pursue pilots and implement RPA for their functions."



Arcluster's report on the RPA market spans 143 pages, and includes 55 market data tables and 49 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts of RPA are provided by:



- Solutions: RPA Tools; RPA Services



- Users: Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs); Enterprises



- Functions: Finance, Procurement, Human Resource, Customer Services, Specific Processes.



- Verticals: Automotive and Transportation; Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Consumer and Retail; Engineering and Manufacturing; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Public Sector and Government; Telecom, Tech, and Media; and Others.



- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central/ Latin America; Middle-East and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for technology vendors, BPM service providers, technology integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms.



