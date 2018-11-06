Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --The report "Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type (Melanoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type and Process - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The skin cancers are the type of cancers which affect the skin. These occur due to the advancement of the irregular cells which have the capability to attack or spread to other body parts. There are three fundamental kind of the skin cancers: melanoma, squamous-cell skin cancer (SCC) and basal-cell skin cancer (BCC). The primary two, together with the number of less common types of skin cancers, are referred to as the nonmelanoma skin cancer (NMSC). The Basal-cell cancer develops gradually and may harm the tissue surrounding it but is impossible to spread to the distant regions or result in demise. Therefore, the Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Sanofi SA



Abbott Inc.



Hoffmann-La Roche AG



Agilent Technologies Inc.



AstraZeneca PLC



Qiagen NV



Novartis AG



Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.



Eli Lilly and Co.



Pfizer Inc.



GlaxoSmithKline PLC



Merck & Co. Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market. strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market owing to factors like; increasing number of cases related to skin cancer & the risk factors associated with it, increasing utilization of advanced technologies, etc.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Overview

Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market By Cancer Type: (Melanoma, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma)



Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market By Process: (Diagnosis (Optical Biopsy, Dermatoscopy, Blood Test, Skin Biopsy, Imaging Tests and Lymph Node Biopsy)



Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market By Treatment: (Surgery, Chemotherapy, Photodynamic Therapy, Radiotherapy, Immune Therapy, Cryosurgery and Other Treatments)



Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market: Drivers & Restrains

The driving factors of the market are; rising number of cases related to the cancer of skin, increasing initiatives by the government for development of more advanced immunotherapies, rising account of the current treatment solutions, changing environmental conditions are leading to the risk of skin cancer, etc. The restraining factor of the market si the high cost of the treatment solutions related to this disorder.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2. Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)

4.2.1. Germany Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.2. France Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.3. UK Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.4. Russia Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.5. Italy Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.2.6. Rest of Europe Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

...

Chapter 5. Skin Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Market, By Cancer Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Revenue and Market Share by Cancer Type (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Skin Cancer Diagnostics And Therapeutics Revenue and Revenue Share by Cancer Type (2014-2018)

5.3. Melanoma

5.3.1. Global Melanoma Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Basal Cell Carcinoma

5.4.1. Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Squamous Cell Carcinoma

5.5.1. Global Squamous Cell Carcinoma Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



