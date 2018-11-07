Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2018 --The report "Sports Apparel Market By Mode Of Sale (Online Stores, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Discount Stores and Brand Outlets) – Global Forecast to 2025", issued by Crystal Market Research, the market has come across substantial development in the recent years and is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period.



Sports Apparel Market By Mode Of Sale and End User - Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025: Industry Outlook

The sports apparel involves a wide range of products that include polos, jerseys, shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, and other accessories. This market includes the key players like Alleson Athletic, Under Armour, Nike, Badger, Rawlings, Majestic, and various others. The demand for these apparels is growing owing to increasing penetration of sports across the globe. The rising awareness about health & increasing utilization of various activities of fitness like running, yoga, aerobics and swimming in the population. The secondary factors are the improvement in the standard of living & increasing disposable income with the population. Therefore, the Sports Apparel Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Sports Apparel Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Global Sports Apparel Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.

Columbia Sportswear Company



Nike Inc.



New Balance Athletic Shoe Inc.



Ralph Lauren Corporation



Lululemon Athletica Incorporation



Umbro Ltd.



Fila Inc.



The increasing investment in research and development by the players is triggering competition in the global Sports Apparel market. strategic mergers and acquisitions among the players of the global Sports Apparel market are leading to the expansion of this market.



Global Sports Apparel Market: Regional Insights

The North American region is leading the global Sports Apparel Market owing to factor like; rising popularity of these apparels, increasing utilization of internet and wide range of products available under these apparels.



By Region: North America: (U.S., Canada & Mexico), Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy & Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific: (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia & Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America: (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, South Africa & Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa & Rest of MEA)



Global Sports Apparel Market: Segmentation Overview

On the basis of Mode Of Sale the market is segmented into Online Stores, Retail Stores, Super Markets, Discount Stores and Brand Outlets. The Retail Stores section is leading the market as it is the common channel for sale across the globe, rising inclination of the population towards the sports apparels trending lately, numbers of players are focusing on opening retail stores to increase the sales, etc. On the basis of End User the market is segmented into Kids, Women and Men. The utilization is increasing form all the age groups of people.



Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. SWOT Analysis



Chapter 4. Market Analysis by Regions

4.1. North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

4.1.1. United States Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.2. Canada Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

4.1.3. Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2014-2025)

....

Chapter 5. Sports Apparel Market, By Mode Of Sale

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Sports Apparel Revenue and Market Share by Mode Of Sale (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Sports Apparel Revenue and Revenue Share by Mode Of Sale (2014-2018)

5.3. Online Stores

5.3.1. Global Online Stores Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Retail Stores

5.4.1. Global Retail Stores Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.5. Super Markets

5.5.1. Global Super Markets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.6. Discount Stores

5.6.1. Global Discount Stores Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.7. Brand Outlets

5.7.1. Global Brand Outlets Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2018)



…Read Full Table of Contents



