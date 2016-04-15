Worst and Best-Rated Beds of 2016 Compared in New Guide from the Best Mattress

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --New technologies and new beds come out every year with the intent of capturing eager sleepers, which can make shopping and comparing mattresses seem pretty confusing. Figuring out which ones offer the best value and best comfort potential is no easy endeavor.



The Best Mattress, a website publishing educational articles and industry guides, curates mattress reviews regularly to provide readers a broad scope of brands -- saving time and making shopping simpler. Released April 15, this year's introductory guide, "Best and Worst Mattresses: 2016 Edition," compares leading bed types including memory foam, innersprings and latex beds.



In the guide, readers learn about how mattress types compare in general on factors like overall satisfaction, heat, price and more before diving into a detailed breakdowns for each type. The Best Mattress explains key ways to compare each type, including things like foam density and coil type, to provide insight and streamline shopping. Visual comparison tables complement the guide for quick reading as well.



A selection of popular brands is introduced for all three types: memory foam, latex, and innersprings. Factors like quality, pricing, reviews and warranties help provide contrast, making top performers and weaker links easier to identify. Review data comes from brand websites and third party review websites for a balanced take.



Following the comparisons, editors present their picks for 2016's best mattresses based on the rankings. The highlights this year include a memory foam mattress from Amerisleep, innersprings from the Heavenly Bed line, and organic latex from Astrabeds, all under $1500.



The guide with all of The Best Mattress's best-rated brands and overviews is available on the website, including inexpensive, mid-range and high-end brands of innerspring, latex, memory foam and waterbeds. The Best Mattress also hosts a variety of other guides on adjustable beds, mattress comparisons, sales news and other topics geared towards prospective shoppers.



About TheBest-Mattress.org

TheBest-Mattress.org is a mattress education blog that offers insightful guides and product comparisons for consumers. The website reports on a range of topics from mattress brands to shopping tips, offering an unbiased and well-informed at look at the facts.