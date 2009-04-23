Worters Leaves Search Firm to Pursue Art

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2009 -- After founding and running Capability Company for the past seven years, Rebecca Worters has traded in her briefcase for a paintbrush.



Effective April 1, Worters left the company, which provides executive-search services for nonprofits throughout the U.S., to pursue a career in painting.



"Painting just feels so natural to me," Worters says. "My internal critic puts its feet up and has a glass of lemonade while I'm painting."



Worters has had two shows to debut her acrylic paintings, many of which are on display in offices around the triangle. Her collection can be viewed on her website at www.rebeccaworters.com.



She also is donating works to silent auctions for good causes.



Sherry Heuser, who has been the lead search consultant for Capability for four years, has taken over as the company's president.



Worters will continue to work with the company in an advisory capacity.



Prior to joining Capability, which conducts 10 to 12 searches a year, Heuser worked to provide community-based services, primarily for families and children.



Most recently, she worked with the North Carolina Health and Wellness Trust Fund and Smart Start, both of which she says helped her gain an understanding of nonprofits across the state.



"I got to see a lot of different organizations and how they function," she says. "Having the right leadership really makes the difference as to whether an organization thrives or not. So Capability Company is a natural fit for me. I'm passionate about people who are passionate about their missions."



While Heuser has no major changes in the works for the company, she says, she is looking at tailoring the firm's a-la-carte services to appeal to smaller nonprofits that are suffering because of the recession.



"Smaller nonprofits are really struggling and may not have the resources to do a full search, but they really need some help," she says.



On the other side of the equation, Heuser says more people now are looking for employment, or even volunteer positions, in the nonprofit sector.



That's good news for the nonprofits that see the economic situation as an opportunity to regroup and set new strategies, she says, particularly for fundraising.



"A lot of people are making sure they have good fundraisers on staff," Heuser says. "It's a buyers' market and nonprofits are looking to find someone who is really good so they'll be prepared to take advantage of things once the economy improves."



This article originally appeared in the Philanthropy Journal, http://www.philanthropyjournal.org.



