Wounded Warrior Quilt Leaves Paso Robles for Afghanistan

Paso Robles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2017 --A Wounded Warrior Quilt is departing for Bagram, Afghanistan from Paso Robles, California today. Lacey Clifton created the gurney-sized quilt to donate to an injured service member at on overseas hospital. The quilt consists of a patriotic red, white, and blue country theme with white stars on red and blue fields with horses and bandana prints.



Wounded Warrior Quilts have specific requirements to adhere to the hospital environment in which they will go: they are ideally 100% cotton even in the batting although a blended batting of up to 20% polyester is permitted; the theme is always patriotic without any cartoons; and the size is 48" x 78" to fit on a gurney bed. To purchase some of the materials for this project, Ms. Clifton used Kickstarter while other materials she had from a previous quilt which went to a Navy ship.



"This quilt has been about perseverance," said Ms. Clifton, "I suffered a traumatic brain injury and I know there are a lot of mistakes in it, but I think that just gives it a better story to share with the person who receives it. I wrote that story down and sent it with the quilt to let them know that this quilt has been helping me heal and it is ready to do the same for them."



The Wound Warrior Quilt will be sent to the South Bay Quilters Guild in South Santa Monica Bay who will send it via shipping services which have been donated to them as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. They will ensure the quilt reaches Bagram, Afghanistan with their own quilts for distribution to injured service members at a hospital in Afghanistan.