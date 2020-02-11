WowPetsDeals Expands Its Business in Europe

Düsseldorf, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/11/2020 --WowPetsDeals - the online leader in pets products and accessories announced the expansion of its business in Europe. Currently, the online store is available for orders 24/7 in Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Italy, Spain, Greece, and Bulgaria. WowPetsDeals offers a wide range of services and products including feeding accessories, playing, training, pet grooming, boarding, and more.



WowPetsDeals online shop focuses on providing pets with the very best in pet products from paw cleaner to pet hair remover, grooming brush, pet cleaning gloves, bathing tools, pet trainer, waterproof car seat cover, etc. Customer feedback drove the addition of many new items such as 2 dogs retractable leash, hands-free dog bicycle exerciser leash, pet electronic toys, chew cleaners, ultrasonic flea and tick repeller, and more.



WowPetsDeals online store is accessible 24/7, which saves clients' time, and provides the chance to compare prices while ordering conveniently from the comfort of your home. The platform is user friendly, easy to navigate and all products can be found in just two clicks.



Currently, all WowPetsDeals products are offered at discounted price. The discount ranges from 40% to 50%, and the shipping of parcels over 25€ is free of charge. To get information about all promotions and discounts, all one needs to do is to visit WowPetsDeals official website and browse through the categories of products.