WOWSlider Releases the Responsive jQuery Slider v8.4

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/28/2015 --Image slider software WOWSlider, billed as a top choice for non-coders has just released the newest update to their product. The new version includes four new slider templates, three new transition effects, translation for 12 languages, support for Joomla 3, an updated Wordpress plugin and support for YouTube videos.



The comprehensive site offers a slew of tutorials, demonstrations and support for its users. The focus on technical support is a key factor to the company's success as its software is geared almost exclusively to less savvy website builders. The responsive sliders are built to be compatible, easy to set up, offer high performance and look impressive.



A large collection of skins and effects are included, and the interface is set up to be as intuitive as possible. The user is to "drop" the selected images, choose the skin, effects, and some other options, and then save the slider and embed using their "Insert-To-Page Wizard".



"The slider will be published and appear correctly on all old and new browsers, including IE6+, Firefox, Opera, Safari and Chrome. It also has a well-structured and clear HTML code to make it readable for search-engine spiders and text browsers. " Says Tom Nowak, a product director of WOWSlider.



With the influx of mobile users, websites must be compatible with mobile devices if they want to be taken seriously in the market. WOWSlider has optimized their software to be viewed on all devices.



In addition to the mobile component, the overwhelming popularity of online videos, YouTube, in particular, has influenced WOWSlider's approach to video sliders. The company provides dedicated support for both YouTube and Vimeo to allow users to supplement their sliders with video to attract and engage more visitors to their sites.



WOWSlider is free for all non-commercial use. A license fee is required for commercial use.



