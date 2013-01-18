Wrap-Up & Commentary on Advancers: (NYSE: RAD), (NASDAQ: PATH)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2013 --Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), a retail drugstore chain in the U.S., is gaining in mid-day trading today, continuing its rally. RAD has been rallying since last week. The stock has finished higher in each of the previous eight trading sessions.



At last check, RAD was trading 1.27% higher at $1.59 on volume of 5.75 million, which is a little over a third of the daily average volume of 15.35 million. The stock has gained more than 10% this week. RAD has broken through some key technical levels as a result of the rally. The stock could continue to rise before facing resistance at around $2.12, which is its 52-week high.



Find out if RAD could pick up steam in the upcoming trading session



NuPathe Inc. (NASDAQ: PATH), a developer of therapeutics for disease of the central nervous system including neurological and psychiatric disorders, is up sharply in mid-day trading today, extending its gains from the previous trading sessions.



At last check, PATH was trading 8.44% higher at $3.59 on volume of 7.92 million, which is more than ten times the daily average volume of 619,735. The stock has gained more than 25% in the last three trading sessions.



PATH has been gaining momentum after the company announced that the U.S. FDA approved Zecuity™ for the acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults.



Find out more on PATH



