Wrap-Up & Commentary on Advancers & Profiled Picks: (NASDAQ:DCTH), (NYSE:PDN)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2013 --Delcath Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: DCTH) stock is at $1.62, up 6.95 percent from its previous close of $1.51. The stock opened the session at $1.54 and touched its highest price point at $1.66. Delcath Systems stock’s lowest price point for the session stood at $1.51. The stock is currently above its 6-days EMA of $1.53 and 20 days EMA of $1.45, thus showing bullish trend. Its first resistance level is at $1.69, while its second resistance level is at $1.87.



Delcath Systems traded 5.173 million shares so far. The company is based out of New York and is a medical device outfit.



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PowerShares FTSE RAFI Dev. Mkts. (NYSE: PDN) shows neutral trend as it made a down movement in its latest trading session. It opened the session at $24.35 and remained in $24.17 and $24.18 price range during the session. The stock is 1.40 percent lower at $24.18. PowerShares FTSE RAFI Dev. Mkts.’s first support level is at $23.61. Upon breaching this level, the stock may go as low as $23.07. On the upside, its first resistance level is at $24.24.



PowerShares FTSE RAFI Dev. Mkts. Has its second resistance level at $24.49. It has traded 6.79K units so far.



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