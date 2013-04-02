New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --HRT PARTICIPACOES EM (Pink:HRTPY) traded at $ 0.997 in the last session, which is +0.132 (15.26%). The stock has a Range of 0.88 - 1.02. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.86 - 3.57 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 111.20M. The stock traded a volume of 2.67M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 469,470.00.



HRTPY moved up after a positive report was published regarding the start of drilling at one of the company's wells.



HRTPY, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and sale of oil and natural gas.



Eastman Kodak Co. (OTC:EKDKQ), last week, named Spicers Canada Limited a Gold Reseller for its portfolio of commercial imaging solutions throughout Canada.



Spicers is a long-standing Canadian reseller of Kodak’s industry-leading Unified Workflow Solutions, such as KODAK PRINERGY Workflow, KODAK CTP Systems, and KODAK Plates, Consumables and Services. The expanded, Gold Reseller, relationship will enable Spicers to offer a broader range of solutions including Packaging Solutions such as KODAK FLEXCEL NX Products and Digital Printing Solutions.



Spicers Canada Limited is a leading distributor of fine paper, graphic arts, sign and display, and industrial packaging equipment and consumables in Vaughan, Ontario.



Kodak’s Commercial Imaging business is driving innovation and change for customers in commercial, packaging and functional printing, and enterprise services markets.



