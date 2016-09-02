Wrestling School – Untold Story About the Santino Bros

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2016 --"Wrestling School", a documentary by filmmaker, documentarian, and animation producer Max Minor reached over 180% funding on Kickstarter, with 4 more days to go. "Wrestling School" is the perfect documentary that both wrestling and sports aficionados will appreciate. It is an insightful and captivating independent documentary film about the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy in Bell Gardens, California.



"Wrestling School" features a talented wrestling academy that teaches not only skills and athleticism but also boosts self-esteem and morale. The documentary will give audiences special access into the dedicated instructors and passionate student wrestlers who come to Santino Bros. to pursue their dreams. The film provides exclusive features with Joey Kaos, Jezabel Romo, Robby Phoenix, Jake Atlas, Douglas James, Los Luchas and The Study Buddies. Additionally, the film includes a special match appearance by THE Brian Kendrick!



Visit the Kickstarter campaign to learn more about the film. Backers can choose from a number of attractive rewards. Perks will be delivered by December 2016.



Trailer: https://vimeo.com/172605070