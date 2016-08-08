Wristease Ergobands Are an Ergonomic and Portable Wrist Support Preventing Repetitive Strain Injuries and Carpal Tunnel

Bend, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Wristease, the revolutionary new patented wrist support ergobands that provide ergonomic support to prevent against repetitive strain injuries and carpal tunnel, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



Worn while typing, writing, and using the mouse. Wristease provide wrist support & comfort to pain caused by Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and other wrist and hand related repetitive motion injuries. Unlike current uncomfortable carpal tunnel braces on the market now, Wristease is made of very soft material and is machine washable.



"I have been working on the computer for over 20 years. About 10 years ago I wanted to find a comfortable wrist support to use at the computer desk and there was not anything out there," says founder Todd Stager. "So I made something for myself to wear. I knew that wrist pain would grow with the growth of the computer industry. So, wristease was born and later patented."



Wristease is an incredibly portable and comfortable wrist support that is light weight and machine washable. Wristease are great for technicians and employees that use more than one computer and have to go from one mouse pad to another.



Repetitive strain injuries are the nation's most common and costly occupational health problem. They are the fastest growing category of work-related illness. Nearly two-thirds of all occupational illnesses reported were caused by exposure to repeated trauma to workers upper body (the wrist, elbow or shoulder). One common example of such an ergonomic injury is Carpal Tunnel Syndrome.



Musculoskeletal disorders, including Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, are among the most prevalent medical conditions in the U.S. They account for 14% of physician visits and 19% of hospital stays. 62% of the persons with musculoskeletal disorders report some degree of limitation on activity. Wristease is a solution that can not only help those suffering from these ailments, but also prevent them completely.



"Most of the similar products on the market today are very stiff and uncomfortable to wear. Wristease is comfortable and machine washable making it the ideal solution for anyone that uses a computer for extended periods of time." adds Stager.



Wristease has been backed from over 18 different countries worldwide and is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2aKwISf



About Wristease, LLC

Wristease, LLC is the corporate entity of the worlds first utility patented ergonomic wrist support. It was designed to relieve pain from using the computer and mouse. After researching what was on the market, it was soon apparent there were no comfortable solutions for victims of wrist pain and repetitive strain injuries. We are a small company of only 3 employees and our hopes is to get wristease in the hands of all computer users worldwide. We realize this is an ambitious task, however our responses from existing wristease customers keeps us driving forward to help people with there ergonomic issues in the workplace.



For more information on Wristease please visit http://wristease.com/